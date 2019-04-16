OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) — New reports are casting doubts that a proposed merger between Overland Park-based Sprint and T-Mobile will pass Department of Justice scrutiny.
The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday afternoon that the current structure of the $26 billion all-stock deal would not pass ant-trust hurdles set by the DOJ.
The news of the potential block of the merger sent Sprint’s stock down nearly 10% in after-hours trading after being up 2% for the day.
T-Mobile's stock was down about 4%, prompting CEO John Legere to say the "premise of this story, as summarized in the first paragraph, is simply untrue," before adding he had no other comment.
In addition to the challenges federal officials are having with the joining of the two telecom companies, a number of state antitrust officials have expressed concerns with the deal.
On top of the antitrust issues, the Federal Communications Commission has questioned claims by the companies that the merger would result in lower prices for customers for wireless mobile and home broadband services.
Word of the merger has been met with mixed reviews. While supporters say it will help move the US to a faster deployment of 5G technology, many communications unions have cited the expected loss of jobs, estimated to be near 28,000, as a large issue with the deal.
The proposed new company would still trail industry leaders Verizon and AT&T in total subscribers. Those companies are also racing to spread 5G services around the country.
Sprint has already been making a number of moves ahead of the possible merger, including the sale of their Overland Park campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.