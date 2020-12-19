KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- In a story fitting for 2020, the State of Kansas has had a lot more earthquakes than tornadoes.
Long-known as a state in "Tornado Alley," Kansas has experienced one of its lowest tornado totals in history, with just 17 reported statewide so far in 2020.
Earthquakes are a different story.
In 2020 in Kansas, there have been over 200 reported earthquakes in the state. When you break down the total for earthquakes measuring 2.5 or stronger, there have been 43 reported.
On Saturday alone, there were six earthquakes felt in the Wichita area.
There was no significant damage reported in Wichita on Sunday and little earthquake damage has been reported statewide all year.
Still, the numbers are odd, especially for a state in the Midwest.
Here's a breakdown of all the earthquakes reported in Kansas this year.
