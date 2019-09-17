HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) – There is a new wrinkle in the case surrounding a local man accused in the killing of two women.

The murder trial for Kylr Yust has been canceled for the time being. Court documents show his hearings in November are all canceled with no rescheduled dates listed.

Yust is accused of killing Kara Kopsetsky in 2007 and Jessica Runions in 2016.

Their remains were found in Cass County in 2017.

Earlier this month the judge in the case ordered that Yust undergo evaluation by the state after defense attorneys had filed multiple documents stating that their client was incompetent to stand trial.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.