HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- A day after being found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and second-degree murder, a jury recommended the maximum penalty of life in prison for Kylr Yust.

Formal sentencing is set for June 7.

Following a two-week trial in Harrisonville, a Cass County jury on Thursday night found the 32-year-old guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the 2007 killing of Belton High Schooler Kara Kopetsky and guilty of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Jessica Runions.

The jury sentenced Yust to 15 years for the voluntary manslaughter charge. His sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison.

Judge is now setting a formal sentencing date. Court needs to complete a sentencing assessment report. Set for June 7th at 2:30PM Assessment report will be completed by Missouri Probation and Parole @KCTV5 #YustTrial — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) April 16, 2021

Jury finds Kylr Yust guilty in killings of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions A jury in Cass County has found Kylr Yust guilty of voluntary manslaughter and second-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky and 21-year-old Jessica Runions.

That same jury was back at it Friday morning, hearing testimony in the post-conviction sentencing portion of the trial before deciding how long Yust would spend in prison.

The family members for Kopetsky and Runions spoke, during this phase, about what effect the women's disappearances have had on them, and what they were like. Yust was also allowed to have witnesses speak on his behalf.

FULL VIDEO: Kylr Yust testifies on his own behalf HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- On Wednesday afternoon, Kylr Yust took the stand to testify on h…

Yust told jurors he was with Kara Kopetsky on the day she disappeared ,May 4, 2007, but he claimed his deceased half-brother, Jessep Carter, was there, too. And he told jurors he heard Carter’s voice when he was drunk the night he left a friend’s house with Jessica Runions just before Ruinions disappeared on Sept. 8, 2016. Yust blamed Carter for the murders of both women.

It's Kylr Yust's turn to make his case. Today, the defense took over but the jury spent a lot of time outside the courtroom.

Jurors heard testimony over nine days.

Several witnesses, friends of Kopetsky or Yust, testified that the couple had a volatile relationship. Some testified that Yust confessed to them that he killed Kopetsky.

During day six of the double murder trial of Kylr Yust, jurors heard from the mushroom hunter who discovered Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions remains in 2017 in the same wooded area in Cass County.

Jurors heard an undercover recorded confession from 2011 of Yust and his former girlfriend. She wore a wire a the request of the FBI. On the recording, Yust was heard saying that he was sad “because I (expletive) killed her and left her out in the wilderness alone for her spirit to just roam the forest.” Yust testified that he only said that because he wanted to fulfill a fantasy for her.

Jurors also heard a jailhouse phone call confession from Yust to his mother confessing to killing Runions. The defense suggested that the confessions were nothing more than attention-seeking statements.

Jurors will back in court Saturday morning for day six of the double murder trial of Kylr Yust who is charged with first-degree murder accused of killing Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions nine years apart.

The defense argued that there were several problems with the police investigation and that police didn’t fully investigate an alternative suspect. Specifically, Yust’s half brother, Jessep Carter. He killed himself in the Jackson County Detention Center in 2018 where he was being held on arson charges. Carter was accused of setting his uncle’s house on fire.

Prosecutors say two separate recordings played in court Thursday recorded murder suspect Kylr Yust confessing to killing both Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions years apart.

Carter’s wife, Crystal Taylor, testified that Carter was with her on the night Runions was last seen alive at their home in Benton County, Mo. Taylor said she and her husband picked up Yust from his grandfather’s home the day after Jessica Runions disappeared. Taylor said that she was scared. The three drove to Carter’s uncle house and asked for a gas can, then realized they already had one in the car they were driving. Taylor testified that she was left at Yusts’ grandfather’s house for “what felt like an eternity.” The three then drove to Benton County and dropped Yust off at a mobile home to hide and heal from burns. Then, Carter went to police to turn his brother in.

On Sept. 11, 2017, Yust was arrested at the Benton County mobile home. At the time of his arrest, the state says Yust had burns on his face and hands. Jurors saw photos of his injuries.

Kopetsky was last seen at Belton High School on May 4, 2007. Her mother, Rhonda Beckford said Kopetsky was the kind of girl that would be friends with everybody and willing to talk to anybody.

Kopetsky had filed for an order of protection against Yust days before her disappearance. Kopetsky said Yust had kidnapped her, restrained her and had previously held a knife to her throat.

According to friends, Runions also had a volatile relationship with Yust and was trying to end the relationship. She was last seen leaving a party with Yust in September 2016. Her remains were discovered months later.

Jamie Runions talked about just how difficult it was when her daughter, suddenly, out of the blue, stopped returning texts and phone calls. Then she talked about their frantic search for her.

“It was the longest seven months of my life,” said Jamie Runions. “Myself and Jessica’s dad searched every chance we could get.”