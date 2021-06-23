JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, a Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man of sex crimes involving a 10-year-old girl and recommended a sentence of life in prison.
The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office says Adalberto Gaitan, 36, was convicted of two counts of first-degree statutory rape, two counts of statutory sodomy, and first-degree statutory sodomy.
The jury recommended prison sentences of life and 25 years for the statutory rape convictions, one and 20 years for the statutory sodomy convictions, and 10 years for the first-degree statutory sodomy conviction.
Gaitan will be sentenced on Aug. 31.
According to court records, the crimes happened at a residence in Independence, Missouri.
State workers with the children's division found out about what was happening after someone called a hotline and alleged sexual abuse had occurred involving a 10-year-old girl.
The Child Protection Center interviewed the girl, who told them that Gaitan had done "awful things" to her.
She said abuse started when she was 8 or 9 years old. The girl's mother was working long hours and was often away of the residence during that time while Gaitan was home with the children.
