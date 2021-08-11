WASHINGTON, DC (KCTV) – A federal grand jury in KCMO has charged a Missouri man with a hate crime and firearm violations for shooting a teen with the intent to kill due to the victim’s sexual orientation.
According to court documents 25-year-old Malachi Robinson has been charged with violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, as well as using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Robinson allegedly shot the victim with a 9mm handgun because of his sexual orientation, which caused significant non-fatal injuries.
Robinson will face up to life in prison on the hate crime charge and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison—consecutive to any other sentence—on the firearm charge.
He also faces a fine of up to $250,000 with respect to each charge.
This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office and the Kansas City Police Department.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Ketchmark of the Western District of Missouri and Trial Attorneys Shan Patel and Eric Peffley of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
