ST. CHARLES, MO (KCTV) -- A jury of 13 women and three men have been selected for the Kylr Yust trial, according to a Cass County newspaper.

The North Cass Herald reports the jury, which includes four alternates, will leave St. Charles, Missouri at 8 a.m. Monday and arrive in Harrisonville to hear opening statements. 

Yust is charged in the deaths of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky and 21-year-old Jessica Runions.

Kopetsky disappeared in 2007 after least being seen on video surveillance at Belton High School. Phone records showed that Yust called her one minute after she left the school.

Kopetsky had previously filed a restraining order against Yust because she said he had kidnapped and attacked her. Her family long suspected Yust.

In September 2016, witnesses say Runions left a party with Yust. The vehicle she drove away with him that night was found burned and she was missing.

In April 2017, a mushroom hunter found both Kopetsky and Runions’ remains together in the woods near 233rd and Y Highway in Cass County. Prosecutors subsequently charged Yust with first-degree murder in the women's deaths.

