CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A jury has found a man guilty of intentionally lighting a woman on fire, which seriously injured her.
This week, Clay County jurors convicted 26-year-old Tyrieke Robinson of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel L. White's office, North Kansas City officers went to the area of 23rd Avenue and Swift Street on Jan. 31, 2021 after someone called 911 and said a woman had been set on fire.
Officers found that she was severely burned and was in shock. She was immediately taken to the hospital.
Robinson was found close to the scene and was immediately taken into custody.
Once in custody, he admitted to going to a local gas station, pumping gas into an empty bottle, and waiting outside where she worked.
He watched her leave work and then parked directly behind her residence, waiting for her to come home.
Once she got home, Robinson approached her and dumped gasoline on her. He then used a lighter to set her on fire.
Jurors have assessed a punishment at the maximum for first-degree assault as life in prison and armed criminal action as 15 years.
Robinson is set to be sentenced on April 21.
Prosecuting Attorney White "praised the family members and good Samaritans that quickly came to the victim’s aid along with the North Kansas City Police Officers that responded."
