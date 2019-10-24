LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – A 36-year-old man has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2014.
A jury found Marcus Simms, 36, guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree tampering.
The jurors heard about the evidence for three days and deliberated for about two hours before convicting Simms according to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White.
The murder happened on April 30, 2014. Police officers went to an apartment complex off N. Hickory in Clay County around 7 a.m. after someone called and said there was a naked man running around the complex.
The police found evidence that identified the suspect as Simms. When police checked his residence, they found the body of Michele Boldridge.
At about 7:15 a.m. that same morning, a naked Simms stole a van from the Liberty Bus Barn. Soon after, Parkville officers arrived at the scene of an accident involving a van that ran off the road. It was there that Simms, who was still naked, was taken into custody.
The police then found a human eye in a car that was parked in the area. Simms’ DNA was also found in that car.
The victim, who was missing an eye, died from a dislocated spine and multiple sharp force injuries.
The first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Along with that, the jury recommended a sentence on 100 years in prison the armed criminal action conviction, as well as seven years in prison for the first-degree tampering.
The post-trial motions and a possible sentencing will happen on Dec. 5 of this year.
