JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Jackson County jury has convicted a man of murder in connection with a road rage incident that happened in 2018, leaving a 23-year-old National Guardsman dead.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 61-year-old Nicholas M. Webb has been convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
According to court records, police in Lee's Summit went to the area of I-470 and Colbern Road after receiving a report that there was a man on the ground.
When they arrived, they found Cody Harter suffering from a large stab wound. His vehicle was still at the scene.
Harter died from his injuries.
Witnesses and surveillance video of both the victim and suspect's vehicles led police to Webb. He was taken into custody.
Webb told the police that he'd exchanged words with a person driving a trick and acknowledged getting out of his vehicle. He also stated that Harter looked familiar.
Additionally, Lee's Summit police found that Webb had been arrested in Liberty the same day the homicide occurred. Information from that arrested showed that Webb had a knife in the pocket of his pants.
According to KCTV's previous reporting, Cody Harter was an Air National Guardsman. His family said he did tours in Iraq and Qatar. He also helped with hurricane relief in Houston and Puerto Rico. He was about to graduate with an engineering technology degree before he was killed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.