MUGSHOT: WEBB, NICHOLAS M.PNG
(Jackson County Detention Center)

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Jackson County jury has convicted a man of murder in connection with a road rage incident that happened in 2018, leaving a 23-year-old National Guardsman dead. 

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 61-year-old Nicholas M. Webb has been convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. 

He will be sentenced at a later date. 

According to court records, police in Lee's Summit went to the area of I-470 and Colbern Road after receiving a report that there was a man on the ground. 

When they arrived, they found Cody Harter suffering from a large stab wound. His vehicle was still at the scene. 

Harter died from his injuries. 

Witnesses and surveillance video of both the victim and suspect's vehicles led police to Webb. He was taken into custody. 

Webb told the police that he'd exchanged words with a person driving a trick and acknowledged getting out of his vehicle. He also stated that Harter looked familiar.

Additionally, Lee's Summit police found that Webb had been arrested in Liberty the same day the homicide occurred. Information from that arrested showed that Webb had a knife in the pocket of his pants. 

According to KCTV's previous reporting, Cody Harter was an Air National Guardsman. His family said he did tours in Iraq and Qatar. He also helped with hurricane relief in Houston and Puerto Rico. He was about to graduate with an engineering technology degree before he was killed.

Family, friends remember guardsman laid to rest after Lee's Summit road rage murder

File photo provided to KCTV5 in 2018: "The Harter family is focusing on remembering their son, brother and friend. A man who served his country and helped others."

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.