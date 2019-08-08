JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, a Jackson County jury found a man guilty on charges filed in connection with a fatal shooting that happened during a robbery.
Danzel A. Reese, 27, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery.
The shooting happened in 2010 during a robbery in the 3800 block of Baltimore.
Lance W. Rutter was fatally shot.
Witnesses told police that the victim was sitting on his front porch when a suspect pointed a gun and demanded money. One man handed his wallet over and ran away. The victim argued, however, and the suspect shot him.
Reese will be sentenced on Oct. 16 of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.