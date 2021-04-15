Jury finds Kylr Yust guilty in killings of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions

HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- A jury in Cass County has found Kylr Yust guilty in the deaths of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky and 21-year-old Jessica Runions.
He was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter with regard to Kara Kopetsky and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Runions.
A jury of 12, plus three alternates began deliberating about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. The defense rested their case after the 32-year-old took the stand.
Shortly before 8 p.m., the media was notified that the jury had reached a verdict. The judge sat down around 8 p.m. and and read the jury's verdict.
1 of 57
Kylr Yust and his attorney Molly Hastings listens to opening statements. The trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21, began Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cass County. Because of the publicity surrounding the case, jurors were selected in St. Charles County and brought to Harrisonville.
Cass County Circuit Court Judge Williams Collins speaks to one of the attorneys. The trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21, began Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cass County. Because of the publicity surrounding the case, jurors were selected in St. Charles County and brought to Harrisonville.
Kylr Yust talks with his defense attorney, Molly Hastings. The trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21, began Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cass County. Because of the publicity surrounding the case, jurors were selected in St. Charles County and brought to Harrisonville.
Kylr Yust arrives in the courtroom with his attorneys. The trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21, began Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cass County. Because of the publicity surrounding the case, jurors were selected in St. Charles County and brought to Harrisonville.
Kylr Yust and his attorney Molly Hastings talk before the trial. The trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21, began Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cass County. Because of the publicity surrounding the case, jurors were selected in St. Charles County and brought to Harrisonville.
Kylr Yust and his attorney, Molly Hastings, left, listen to the opening statement of defense attorney Sharon Turlilngton. The trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21, began Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cass County. Because of the publicity surrounding the case, jurors were selected in St. Charles County and brought to Harrisonville.
Rhonda Beckford, the mother of Kara Kopetsky, testified Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the second day of the trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Kylr Yust talks with defense attorney Molly Hastings during the second day of his murder trial Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Yust is is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Rhonda Beckford, the mother of Kara Kopetsky, testified Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the second day of the trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21. With a photo of her daughter projected above her, Beckford is questioned by prosecutors.
Rhonda Beckford, the mother of Kara Kopetsky, testified Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the second day of the trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21. Prosecutors handed Beckford a photo of her daughter and asked about her.
Jeremy Squires, formerly with the Belton Police Department, adjusts his glasses before testifying in the second day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jeremy Squires, formerly with the Belton Police Department, is questioned by the prosecution in the second day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Kylr Yust talks with defense attorney Molly Hastings on the second day of Yust’s murder trial Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
On the second day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust Tuesday, April 6, 2021, prosecution witness Amy Clark, a friend of Kara Kopetsky, uses her hand to describe injuries she saw on Kopetsky. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Cass County Circuit Court Judge Williams Collins speaks with both teams of attorneys in the second day of the trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21, began Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Cass County.
Nick Yeates tells the jury what Kylr Yust said to him when he said Yust confessed to killing Kara Kopetsky. Yeates, testifying on the third day of Yust’s murder trial in Cass County Wednesday, April 7, 2021, is a former roommate and bandmate of Yust. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Kylr Yust speaks with attorney Molly Hastings during the third day of his murder trial in Cass County Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Retired Belton police detective Billy Jones answers questions about Kara Kopetsky’s cell phone records as he testifies on the third day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Cass County. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Kylr Yust arrives in the courtroom on the third day of his murder trial in Cass County, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Kylr Yust, right, confers with his legal team, Matt Vigil, from left, Molly Hastings and Sharon Turlington, during the third day of his murder trial in Cass County Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Candice St. Clair describes how she says Kylr Yust put his hands around her neck until she almost blacked out. St. Clair, Yust’s former girlfriend, testified during the third day of the murder trial of Yust Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Cass County. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Prosecution witness Katelynn Farris said that Kylr Yust told her his neck tattoos symbolized a raven, death and strangling. Farris, who had dated Yust, was expected to testify that she and Yust went to the woods to try and contact the spirit of Kara Kopetsky through a ouija board. She wore a wire for the FBI and the audio and video recordings were played for the court. The murder trial of Kylr Yust continues for the third day at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Prosecution witness Katelynn Farris said that Kylr Yust told her his neck tattoos symbolized a raven, death and strangling. Farris, who had dated Yust, was expected to testify that she and Yust went to the woods to try and contact the spirit of Kara Kopetsky through a ouija board. She wore a wire for the FBI and the audio and video recordings were played for the court. The murder trial of Kylr Yust continues for the third day at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jamie Runions, mother of Jessica Runions, testifies while holding a photo of her daughter provided by a prosecutor on the third day of Kylr Yust’s trial. Yust is charged in the deaths of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky and 21-year-old Jessica Runions.
Stephen Rigley, a former KCPD detective, displays to the jury a long sleeve striped shirt which he collected as evidence during his testimony on the fifth day of Kylr Yust’s trial at the Cass County Justice Center Friday, April 9, 2021.
Paul Andrulewicz, Jessep Carter's uncle, takes the witness stand on the fifth day of Kylr Yust’s trial at the Cass County Justice Center Friday, April 9, 2021. Andrulewicz said Jessep Carter, Crystal Taylor and Kylr Yust went to his house in the evening of Sept. 9, 2016. Jessica Runion’s vehicle was found burning in the early morning of Sept. 10, 2016.
Kylr Yust, 32, discusses with his attorney Sharon Turlington on the fifth day of his murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center on Friday, April 9, 2021. Yust is charged with the deaths of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky and 21-year-old Jessica Runions.
Kylr Yust, 32, discusses with his attorney Sharon Turlington on the fifth day of his murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center on Friday, April 9, 2021. Yust is charged with the deaths of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky and 21-year-old Jessica Runions.
Crystal Taylor, former wife of Jessep Carter, who is Kylr Yust’s half-brother, breaks down when talking about Jessep Carter’s suicide in the Jackson County jail in 2018. “He went downhill. It took a toll on him.” Taylor said Carter started using drugs again and became abusive after September of 2016, when Jessica Runions went missing.
Crystal Taylor, former wife of Jessep Carter, who is Kylr Yust’s half-brother, takes the witness stand on the fifth day of Kylr Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Friday, April 9, 2021.
Defense witness Debbie Heflin became emotional as she testifies that she saw a sedan approach Kara Kopetsky and heard what she called a “blood curdling scream.” Testimony continued on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Defense witness Monnette Blue, a paralegal for Missouri State Public Defender, discusses an affidavit on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Defense attorney Molly Hastings asked Kim Pyles, right, a criminal investigator who investigated Kylr Yust’s case for the defense, to use stickers to identify locations on a map. Testimony continues on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Kim Pyles, right, a criminal investigator who investigated Kylr Yust’s case for the defense, looks at a map with locations she identified. Defense attorney Molly Hastings, left, asked Pyles to use stickers to identify on a map locations she had visited as part of her investigation. Testimony continues on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Kylr Yust speaks with defense attorney Molly Hastings on the seventh day of Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Robert Lundt, one of Kylr Yust’s former defense attorneys, testifies on the seventh day of Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Tim Ripplinger, with the Missouri State Public Defender office, reads the deposition of Al Yust, Kylr Yust’s late grandfather, on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Cass County Prosecutor Ben Butler, left, speaks with Julie Tolle, assistant prosecuting attorney on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Sgt. Akanimoh Akah, currently with the Johnson County Department of Corrections, describes how when he worked at the Jackson County jail in 2018, he found Jessep Carter dead in his cell. Carter is the stepbrother of Kylr Yust. Testimony continued on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Cass County Circuit Court Judge Williams Collins speaks with Kylr Yust, left, and one of his attorneys, Sharon Turlington, on the seventh day of Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Defense witness Brett Bishop testifies on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Kylr Yust speaks with attorney Molly Hastings on the seventh day of Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Kylr Yust speaks with attorney Molly Hastings on the seventh day of Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Defense witness Debbie Heflin testifies on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Kylr Yust is cross-examined by Julie Tolle, assistant prosecuting attorney, on the ninth day of Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
With a family photo projected defense attorney Sharon Turlington, standing, questions Kylr Yust as Yust testifies on the ninth day of his murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21. The prosecuting attorneys, seated, listen to testimony in the foreground.
Kylr Yust reacts as he is cross-examined by Julie Tolle, assistant prosecuting attorney, on the ninth day of Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Kylr Yust speaks to defense attorney Molly Hastings on the ninth day of Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Digital forensic analyst Eric Grabski addresses the jury regarding cell phone records on the ninth day of testimony in the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Kylr Yust is handed a notepad by one of his defense attorneys on the ninth day of his murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Ronald Henson is questioned by defense attorney Matt Vigil on the ninth day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Henson reviewed the toxicology report for Jessica Runions. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Arson investigator Jon Thomas is cross-examined by prosecuting attorney Julie Tolle on the ninth day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Defense attorney Molly Hastings and Kylr Yust watch as a defense witness walks into the courtroom on the ninth day of Yusts’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
SLIDESHOW: Trial for Kylr Yust charged with killing 2 women
Prosecutors make their case that a man killed two Kansas City-area women nearly a decade apart. The 13 women and three men chosen to serve as jurors or alternates heard Kylr Yust’s case in Harrisonville. Yust was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse in the deaths of 21-year-old Jessica Runions, of Raymore, and 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky, of Belton.
1 of 57
Kylr Yust and his attorney Molly Hastings listens to opening statements. The trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21, began Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cass County. Because of the publicity surrounding the case, jurors were selected in St. Charles County and brought to Harrisonville.
Jill Toyoshiba
Cass County Circuit Court Judge Williams Collins speaks to one of the attorneys. The trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21, began Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cass County. Because of the publicity surrounding the case, jurors were selected in St. Charles County and brought to Harrisonville.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kylr Yust talks with his defense attorney, Molly Hastings. The trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21, began Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cass County. Because of the publicity surrounding the case, jurors were selected in St. Charles County and brought to Harrisonville.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kylr Yust arrives in the courtroom with his attorneys. The trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21, began Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cass County. Because of the publicity surrounding the case, jurors were selected in St. Charles County and brought to Harrisonville.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kylr Yust and his attorney Molly Hastings talk before the trial. The trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21, began Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cass County. Because of the publicity surrounding the case, jurors were selected in St. Charles County and brought to Harrisonville.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kylr Yust and his attorney, Molly Hastings, left, listen to the opening statement of defense attorney Sharon Turlilngton. The trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21, began Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cass County. Because of the publicity surrounding the case, jurors were selected in St. Charles County and brought to Harrisonville.
Jill Toyoshiba
Rhonda Beckford, the mother of Kara Kopetsky, testified Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the second day of the trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kylr Yust talks with defense attorney Molly Hastings during the second day of his murder trial Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Yust is is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Rhonda Beckford, the mother of Kara Kopetsky, testified Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the second day of the trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21. With a photo of her daughter projected above her, Beckford is questioned by prosecutors.
Jill Toyoshiba
Rhonda Beckford, the mother of Kara Kopetsky, testified Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the second day of the trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21. Prosecutors handed Beckford a photo of her daughter and asked about her.
Jill Toyoshiba
Jeremy Squires, formerly with the Belton Police Department, adjusts his glasses before testifying in the second day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Jeremy Squires, formerly with the Belton Police Department, is questioned by the prosecution in the second day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kylr Yust talks with defense attorney Molly Hastings on the second day of Yust’s murder trial Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
On the second day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust Tuesday, April 6, 2021, prosecution witness Amy Clark, a friend of Kara Kopetsky, uses her hand to describe injuries she saw on Kopetsky. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Cass County Circuit Court Judge Williams Collins speaks with both teams of attorneys in the second day of the trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21, began Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Cass County.
Jill Toyoshiba
Nick Yeates tells the jury what Kylr Yust said to him when he said Yust confessed to killing Kara Kopetsky. Yeates, testifying on the third day of Yust’s murder trial in Cass County Wednesday, April 7, 2021, is a former roommate and bandmate of Yust. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kylr Yust speaks with attorney Molly Hastings during the third day of his murder trial in Cass County Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Retired Belton police detective Billy Jones answers questions about Kara Kopetsky’s cell phone records as he testifies on the third day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Cass County. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kylr Yust arrives in the courtroom on the third day of his murder trial in Cass County, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kylr Yust, right, confers with his legal team, Matt Vigil, from left, Molly Hastings and Sharon Turlington, during the third day of his murder trial in Cass County Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Candice St. Clair describes how she says Kylr Yust put his hands around her neck until she almost blacked out. St. Clair, Yust’s former girlfriend, testified during the third day of the murder trial of Yust Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Cass County. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Prosecution witness Katelynn Farris said that Kylr Yust told her his neck tattoos symbolized a raven, death and strangling. Farris, who had dated Yust, was expected to testify that she and Yust went to the woods to try and contact the spirit of Kara Kopetsky through a ouija board. She wore a wire for the FBI and the audio and video recordings were played for the court. The murder trial of Kylr Yust continues for the third day at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Prosecution witness Katelynn Farris said that Kylr Yust told her his neck tattoos symbolized a raven, death and strangling. Farris, who had dated Yust, was expected to testify that she and Yust went to the woods to try and contact the spirit of Kara Kopetsky through a ouija board. She wore a wire for the FBI and the audio and video recordings were played for the court. The murder trial of Kylr Yust continues for the third day at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Jamie Runions, mother of Jessica Runions, testifies while holding a photo of her daughter provided by a prosecutor on the third day of Kylr Yust’s trial. Yust is charged in the deaths of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky and 21-year-old Jessica Runions.
Shelly Yang
Jamie Runions, mother of Jessica Runions, testifies on the fourth day of Kylr Yust’s trial. Yust is charged in the deaths of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky and 21-year-old Jessica Runions.
Shelly Yang
Stephen Rigley, a former KCPD detective, displays to the jury a long sleeve striped shirt which he collected as evidence during his testimony on the fifth day of Kylr Yust’s trial at the Cass County Justice Center Friday, April 9, 2021.
Shelly Yang
KCPD crime lab analyst Jarrah Kennedy, who tested DNA in the Runions case, testifies on the fifth day of Kylr Yust’s trial at the Cass County Justice Center Friday, April 9, 2021.
Shelly Yang
Paul Andrulewicz, Jessep Carter's uncle, takes the witness stand on the fifth day of Kylr Yust’s trial at the Cass County Justice Center Friday, April 9, 2021. Andrulewicz said Jessep Carter, Crystal Taylor and Kylr Yust went to his house in the evening of Sept. 9, 2016. Jessica Runion’s vehicle was found burning in the early morning of Sept. 10, 2016.
Shelly Yang
Kylr Yust, 32, discusses with his attorney Sharon Turlington on the fifth day of his murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center on Friday, April 9, 2021. Yust is charged with the deaths of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky and 21-year-old Jessica Runions.
Shelly Yang
Kylr Yust, 32, discusses with his attorney Sharon Turlington on the fifth day of his murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center on Friday, April 9, 2021. Yust is charged with the deaths of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky and 21-year-old Jessica Runions.
Shelly Yang
Crystal Taylor, former wife of Jessep Carter, who is Kylr Yust’s half-brother, breaks down when talking about Jessep Carter’s suicide in the Jackson County jail in 2018. “He went downhill. It took a toll on him.” Taylor said Carter started using drugs again and became abusive after September of 2016, when Jessica Runions went missing.
Shelly Yang
Crystal Taylor, former wife of Jessep Carter, who is Kylr Yust’s half-brother, takes the witness stand on the fifth day of Kylr Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Friday, April 9, 2021.
Shelly Yang
Defense witness Debbie Heflin became emotional as she testifies that she saw a sedan approach Kara Kopetsky and heard what she called a “blood curdling scream.” Testimony continued on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Defense witness Monnette Blue, a paralegal for Missouri State Public Defender, discusses an affidavit on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Defense attorney Molly Hastings asked Kim Pyles, right, a criminal investigator who investigated Kylr Yust’s case for the defense, to use stickers to identify locations on a map. Testimony continues on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kim Pyles, right, a criminal investigator who investigated Kylr Yust’s case for the defense, looks at a map with locations she identified. Defense attorney Molly Hastings, left, asked Pyles to use stickers to identify on a map locations she had visited as part of her investigation. Testimony continues on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kylr Yust speaks with defense attorney Molly Hastings on the seventh day of Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Robert Lundt, one of Kylr Yust’s former defense attorneys, testifies on the seventh day of Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Tim Ripplinger, with the Missouri State Public Defender office, reads the deposition of Al Yust, Kylr Yust’s late grandfather, on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Cass County Prosecutor Ben Butler, left, speaks with Julie Tolle, assistant prosecuting attorney on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Sgt. Akanimoh Akah, currently with the Johnson County Department of Corrections, describes how when he worked at the Jackson County jail in 2018, he found Jessep Carter dead in his cell. Carter is the stepbrother of Kylr Yust. Testimony continued on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Cass County Circuit Court Judge Williams Collins speaks with Kylr Yust, left, and one of his attorneys, Sharon Turlington, on the seventh day of Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Defense witness Brett Bishop testifies on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kylr Yust speaks with attorney Molly Hastings on the seventh day of Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kylr Yust speaks with attorney Molly Hastings on the seventh day of Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Defense witness Debbie Heflin testifies on the seventh day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Monday, April 12, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kylr Yust is cross-examined by Julie Tolle, assistant prosecuting attorney, on the ninth day of Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
With a family photo projected defense attorney Sharon Turlington, standing, questions Kylr Yust as Yust testifies on the ninth day of his murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21. The prosecuting attorneys, seated, listen to testimony in the foreground.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kylr Yust reacts as he is cross-examined by Julie Tolle, assistant prosecuting attorney, on the ninth day of Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kylr Yust speaks to defense attorney Molly Hastings on the ninth day of Yust’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Digital forensic analyst Eric Grabski addresses the jury regarding cell phone records on the ninth day of testimony in the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Kylr Yust is handed a notepad by one of his defense attorneys on the ninth day of his murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Ronald Henson is questioned by defense attorney Matt Vigil on the ninth day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Henson reviewed the toxicology report for Jessica Runions. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Arson investigator Jon Thomas is cross-examined by prosecuting attorney Julie Tolle on the ninth day of the murder trial of Kylr Yust at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Defense attorney Molly Hastings and Kylr Yust watch as a defense witness walks into the courtroom on the ninth day of Yusts’s murder trial at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Jill Toyoshiba
Yust told jurors he was with Kara Kopetsky on the day she disappeared ,May 4, 2007, but he claimed his deceased half-brother, Jessep Carter, was there, too. And he told jurors he heard Carter’s voice when he was drunk the night he left a friend’s house with Jessica Runions just before Ruinions disappeared on Sept. 8, 2016. Yust blamed Carter for the murders of both women.
Jurors heard testimony over nine days.
Several witnesses, friends of Kopetsky or Yust, testified that the couple had a volatile relationship. Some testified that Yust confessed to them that he killed Kopetsky.
Jurors heard an undercover recorded confession from 2011 of Yust and his former girlfriend. She wore a wire a the request of the FBI. On the recording, Yust was heard saying that he was sad “because I (expletive) killed her and left her out in the wilderness alone for her spirit to just roam the forest.” Yust testified that he only said that because he wanted to fulfill a fantasy for her.
Jurors also heard a jailhouse phone call confession from Yust to his mother confessing to killing Runions. The defense suggested that the confessions were nothing more than attention-seeking statements.
The defense argued that there were several problems with the police investigation and that police didn’t fully investigate an alternative suspect. Specifically, Yust’s half brother, Jessep Carter. He killed himself in the Jackson County Detention Center in 2018 where he was being held on arson charges. Carter was accused of setting his uncle’s house on fire.
Carter’s wife, Crystal Taylor, testified that Carter was with her on the night Runions was last seen alive at their home in Benton County, Mo. Taylor said she and her husband picked up Yust from his grandfather’s home the day after Jessica Runions disappeared. Taylor said that she was scared. The three drove to Carter’s uncle house and asked for a gas can, then realized they already had one in the car they were driving. Taylor testified that she was left at Yusts’ grandfather’s house for “what felt like an eternity.” The three then drove to Benton County and dropped Yust off at a mobile home to hide and heal from burns. Then, Carter went to police to turn his brother in.
On Sept. 11, 20017, Yust was arrested at the Benton County mobile home. At the time of his arrest, the state says Yust had burns on his face and hands. Jurors saw photos of his injuries.
The victims
Kopetsky was last seen at Belton High School on May 4, 2007. Her mother, Rhonda Beckford said Kopetsky was the kind of girl that would be friends with everybody and willing to talk to anybody.
Kopetsky had filed for an order of protection against Yust days before her disappearance. Kopetsky said Yust had kidnapped her, restrained her and had previously held a knife to her throat.
According to friends, Runions also had a volatile relationship with Yust and was trying to end the relationship. She was last seen leaving a party with Yust in September 2016. Her remains were discovered months later.
Jamie Runions talked about just how difficult it was when her daughter, suddenly, out of the blue, stopped returning texts and phone calls. Then she talked about their frantic search for her.
“It was the longest seven months of my life,” said Jamie Runions. “Myself and Jessica’s dad searched every chance we could get.”
KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.