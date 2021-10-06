EASTON, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been found guilty of attempted involuntary manslaughter after shooting another man in the head and neck. 

According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 46-year-old Daniel Wade Owens was found guilty of the charge after a three-day trial. As far as severity, it is a Level 7 Person Felony. 

A sentencing hearing has been set for Nov. 12. 

According to Thompson, Owens entered Danny O. Clark's home in Easton on Feb. 13, 2019. There, he shot Clark in the head and neck multiple times.

Clark survived his injuries. 

Following the shooting, Owens fled Kansas and was later arrested in Nebraska. 

Thompson said, "We put forward the best case we could and the jury decides from there. We are very appreciative of the hard work our Sheriff’s department put into this case. We are lucky to have them."

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.