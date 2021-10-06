EASTON, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been found guilty of attempted involuntary manslaughter after shooting another man in the head and neck.
According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 46-year-old Daniel Wade Owens was found guilty of the charge after a three-day trial. As far as severity, it is a Level 7 Person Felony.
A sentencing hearing has been set for Nov. 12.
According to Thompson, Owens entered Danny O. Clark's home in Easton on Feb. 13, 2019. There, he shot Clark in the head and neck multiple times.
Clark survived his injuries.
Following the shooting, Owens fled Kansas and was later arrested in Nebraska.
Thompson said, "We put forward the best case we could and the jury decides from there. We are very appreciative of the hard work our Sheriff’s department put into this case. We are lucky to have them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.