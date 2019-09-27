KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A jury has convicted a KCK man of murder in connection with a shooting that happened in 2018.
According to the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Denis Alfaro was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder.
No sentencing date has been set yet.
The homicide happened on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:22 a.m. in the 2900 block of Oakland Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Arita-Hurtado laying on the ground. He had died from a gunshot wound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.