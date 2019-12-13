JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A jury has convicted a security guard for fatally shooting a man near Yum Yum Bar and Grill on 24th Street in Kansas City last year.
Christopher L. Jones, 38, was convicted of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence.
The jury recommended sentences of 13 years, 6 years, and 1 year (respectively). He will be sentenced at a later date.
According to court records, the KCPD went to the 5300 block of E. 24th Street just east of the bar on June 29, 2018, after someone called and said there was a shooting.
The victim, 46-year-old Kevin Thomas, was found in his car that was stopped in the middle of the road. He had been shot and later died at the hospital.
Spent shells were recovered from the street by the victim's vehicle.
Security guards told police they had went there because there was a car accident and, when the driver didn’t respond to their commands, Jones and a second guard shot at the victim.
Jones shot through the passenger side of the windshield and told police that, after the shooting, he gave his weapon to someone to hide.
Cases filed against co-defendants in the murder and the tampering with physical evidence have yet to go to trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.