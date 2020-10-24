JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A jury has convicted Timothy Fernandez in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 17th and Grand on Feb. 2019.
Fernandez, 43, will be sentenced on Dec. 10 of this year.
On Friday, the jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records, Kansas City officers went to 17th and Grand on the morning on Feb. 5, 2019. When they arrived, they found Michael Bryan dead on the sidewalk.
Surveillance video showed Fernandez and Bryan on the north side of a convenience store talking. The victim then walked away and Fernandez drew a gun, shooting him in the back.
The video had also showed Fernandez throwing a tissue on the ground 20 minutes before shooting.
Police retrieved that tissue for DNA testing.
Police found a backpack and leather jacket nearby two days later and tested those items, along with the tissue, for DNA and fingerprints.
A DNA profile came back to Fernandez from the tissue. Fingerprints from a cotton swab inside the backpack were linked to the defendant. Ammunition found in the backpack was the same caliber as a bullet recovered from the victim’s jacket.
This jury verdict was the first jury trial since the COVID-19 pandemic led to new restrictions in the two county courthouses.
