JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, a Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man in connection with a fatal strangling that happened in 2017.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 28-year-old Cedrick O. Russell was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree sodomy, second-degree burglary, stealing, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and tampering with physical evidence.
Russell is set to be sentenced on June 3 at 3 p.m.
In a June 2017 press conference regarding the filing of the charges, victim's mother said, "No mother should have her daughter in the matter that I found my daughter."
Kansas City police officers found 24-year-old Ashley Geddes on June 1, 2017 after going to a home in the 10500 block of E. 45th Place on an ambulance call.
According to court records, fingerprints and evidence from her residence led police to Russell.
