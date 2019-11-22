KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Lee's Summit man has been convicted of multiple child-sex offenses and could spend more than 100 years in prison.
The jury convicted Abraham J. Gilbert, 24, on Wednesday of five counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.
The jury recommended 15 years in prison as a sentence for each of the child molestation convictions and 17 plus 34 years on the statutory sodomy convictions.
A judge will sentence Gilbert on Jan. 24.
According to court records, the victim disclosed in April 2016 to Lee's Summit police that years earlier she has been sexually assaulted by Gilbert in her home when she was a child.
