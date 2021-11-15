JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has been found guilty of the first murder of 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 56-year-old Aasim I. Karim was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
He will be sentenced on Jan. 13 of next year.
Court records say that the victim, Thomas J. Rice III, was found outside the driver's door of his vehicle near Highway 40 and Manchester Avenue in Kansas City. He had been shot and a shell was found nearby.
According to a witness, Karim had recently threatened to shoot Rice.
Video surveillance showed Rice's vehicle was soon followed by a vehicle that looked like one Karim was known to drive.
A search of Karim's residence led to shell casings being found, which came from the same gun used at the crime scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.