CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Day 10 of the double murder trial for Kylr Yust trial is set to begin around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Jurors began deliberating about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. They adjourned around 10 p.m. and resumed Thursday morning.

Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.

Kopetsky was last seen alive on May 4, 2007. Runions was last seen alive on September 8, 2016. In 2017, a mushroom hunter discovered both young women’s remains in the same wooded area in Cass County.

Wednesday was a long and intense day for everyone in the courtroom. The defense rested their case after Yust took the stand. It was a move that surprised many people but not everyone.

Yust told jurors he was with Kopetsky on the day she disappeared on May 4, 2007 after leaving Belton High School. Yust also said his half-brother Jessep Carter was with him that day in 2007.

“It’s really convenient Kylr that you sit here and you take the stand and for the very first time in 14 years after being interviewed by law enforcement time after time after time, and you decide to put the blame on Jessep?” Cass County Assistant Prosecutor Julie Tolle asked Yust.

Yust also told jurors he remembered hearing Carter’s voice on the night Runions drove Yust home to his grandfather’s house because Yust was drunk on September 8, 2016. That was the last night Runions was seen alive.

The state says Yust’s half-brother, Carter, helped Yust hide in a mobile home in Benton County, Mo to recover from burns. Yust told jurors those burns came from using a burn barrel that Yust didn’t know what was inside. “I then went to go light it like a dummy with my left hand on the rim I bent down in there,” Yust said. “Tried to light it with my lighter which was a really bad decision.” After Carter took Yust to the mobile home, investigators say Carter called police to turn Yust in.

“You know what’s interesting is you must be the most unlucky guy in the world do you know why,” Tolle asked Yust. “You’ve had two girlfriends that have gone missing and the last person they were seen with was you? That’s pretty unlucky isn’t?”

Yust responded, “I’d say that’s unlucky but I’d say anyone who has a brother who is a serial killer is very unlucky.”

“The only thing you got lucky with in this case is that Jessep isn’t here to answer for that right,” Tolle said.

Yust then said, “I think he thought he was answering for it when he took his own life.” Tolle said, “That’s your theory.”

Tolle asked Yust about the two recorded confessions that jurors heard. Five witnesses also testified Yust confessed to them. He told jurors one confession was an attempt to impress a girl who thought wanted to be with a killer. The other recorded confession to his mother on a jail phone call was out of spite and exhaustion from defending his innocence.

“At one point I remember thinking, I might as well just, I mean I’m going to get blamed. My whole life is a freaking wreck,” Yust said. “This is happening all over again but even worse. I just remember at a couple points I was like well screw it. I might as well be famous.”

The state ended their closing arguments by showing jurors a timer for the amount of time they say it takes to strangle someone to death to demonstrate deliberation. “We are going to spend a minute and a half in silence,” Tolle said to jurors. “You think of those girls fighting for their lives. You think of the defendant’s commitment to make sure no one else is going to have them. He decided just like with Kara that if he couldn’t have her (Jessica) no one could.”

KCTV5 News will be back in court on Thursday for continuing coverage.