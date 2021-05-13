Jurassic Quest drive-thru dinosaur experience coming to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Dozens of photorealistic dinosaurs are ready to return from extinction and entertain families at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru, the nation’s largest and most realistic dinosaur experience, gets underway in the parking lots at the Truman Sports Complex starting Friday.
The interactive drive-thru experience, featuring more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as a 50-foot long Megalodon.
Tickets for are per vehicle ($39 weekdays/$49 weekends) and available only at www.jurassicquest.com. An audio tour comes standard with every purchase.
