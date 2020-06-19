KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Friday is Juneteenth, and while the day is spurring on more conversations than ever this year, celebrations around the metro will be different from the past.

Juneteenth celebrates the freeing of the final slaves in the south that happened in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, nearly two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

That document said that all slaves were free, but the enslaved were not just immediately released. Loopholes allowed Texas to continue slavery.

In 1865, the 13th Amendment made slavery illegal, but the Civil War continued until April. After then end of the war, Union soldiers arrived in Texas to spread the word that slaves were free, but even then some landowners tried to squeeze out that last harvest, so the official date when all of the enslaved reached freedom was June 19.

Juneteenth represents freedom, community, resilience and so much more. Celebrations will look different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Kansas City metro’s biggest Juneteenth celebration, JuneteenthKC, is happening virtually. Organizers said that crowd restrictions and social distancing requirement to stop the spread of COVID-19 is moving the event online, but added there is a silver lining to the change: a virtual celebration means people can access it from all across the country.

The JuneteenthKC even will include speakers and other exhibits, as well as a scavenger hunt that will give people a chance to learn about historic sites around the metro. There’s also a food drive for local families suffering from the pandemic.

“It’s not just for black people to celebrate because we want to educate, and while we educate we celebrate,” Juneteenth program organizer Makeda Peterson told KCTV5 News. “We celebrate the story and where we’re going, and we definitely want other people to be aware of the history because our history is not told, and we just want to get past that point of, ‘Oh that was so long ago, oh we’re not in that time anymore,’ because it wasn’t that long ago.”