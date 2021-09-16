TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Today, the Kansas Insurance Department announced that June storms caused more than $42.2 million in damage.
The estimate is based on 5,470 insurance claims in 101 counties.
This estimate for June 2021 more than doubles June 2020's property loss payments of $20.5 million. That June 2020 estimate was based on 5,120 claims.
Overall, storm damage has caused more than $141.3 million in reported damage.
"We continue to see that the best defense against the active Kansas weather is proactive planning," said Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt. "Insured Kansans are reducing the financial impact of damaging weather by filing claims on their insurance policies."
The release from the Kansas Insurance Department notes: "Estimated storm loss data consists of windstorm, tornado, and hail damage or other weather-related claim losses for insured real and personal property in Kansas reported for each calendar year and monthly during the calendar year."
If you are interested in historical storm loss data, that can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.