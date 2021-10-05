KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There has been a decision in the lawsuit over the Kansas City Police Department's budget.
This afternoon, a judge sided with the police board. That means the city cannot redirect money from the department for the 2021-2022 budget.
The Kansas City Police Department released the following statement after the decision:
"KCPD engages in the budget process six months ahead of when the budget year begins.
The police department puts a great deal of effort into this process as does the city.
This budget process directly affects not only the police department and the city, but the members in our community.
We appreciate the court recognized the validity of the 2020-2021 budget process."
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas then released the following statement:
“The mayor and a majority of Council have proven consistently our commitment to creating safer neighborhoods and saving lives by addressing all causes of crime, and shown our willingness to take bold action to achieve such a goal. That work continues. The decision announced by the Court today has provided a pathway forward for the City to require the Kansas City Police Department to engage in discussions related to crime prevention throughout future budget cycles, should the Department seek to receive funds in excess of 20 percent of the City’s General Fund Revenue. I imagine the Council will set the expectation that any dollar received by the Department over statutory requirements must be negotiated and focused squarely on preventing violent crime in our community. Discussions about next year’s budget have already started. I will continue working with the City and Department leadership to ensure every taxpayer funded entity in our City shares a role in working to prevent violent crime and create better outcomes for all people in all of our neighborhoods.
“The City will weigh all options going forward, including appeal. Given the negative implications of the decision on any mid-year budget adjustments, including those now before Council in the Department’s favor, I will continue to ask the Board of Police Commissioners to increase staffing of law enforcement based on the Department’s current fiscal year budgeting of 1,413 law enforcement positions, with only roughly 1,200 positions filled today. Council has supported the positions and there is no longer any excuse to be understaffed.”
The Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #99, also released the following statement:
"Judge Campbell’s decision of today finding that the City violated state law in defunding the police department does little to repair the damage the City’s misguided decision has had on KCPD and our members’ morale.
KCPD has seen a record number of resignations and retirements in 2021. This year more than 100 officers have resigned or retired and 35 more will leave this year, numbers that represent nearly double the total number of resignations and retirements than any other year in KCPD history.
It is the FOP’s sincere hope the City and the BOPC can put this unfortunate situation behind them and focus their efforts, instead, on finding ways to recruit and retain officers. If we revisit this terrible situation again next year, the Department will not be able to withstand its effects and the results will be catastrophic for public safety in Kansas City.
Brad Lemon, President, Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police"
