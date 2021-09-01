KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)— A Jackson County judge is reviewing testimony made in court Wednesday over budget changes the city council made for the police department.
Attorneys for the police board of commissioners claim there will be drastic budget cuts to the police leading to mass layoffs, and the closure of entire patrol divisions in the urban core if the city plan is allowed to move forward.
The mayor says that claim is false.
“The police department will continue to be taken care of and continue to be taken care of well,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
Back in May, the city council approved two ordinances that reallocate $42.3 million of Kansas City police funding to a new fund called the “community services and prevention fund.”
The city manager and board of police commissioners would have to come to an agreement over how the money in that fund is used, but all of the money is allocated for the police department.
“What I would like to make sure is that if the city of Kansas City, through its city council, gives $3 million for pay raises, that officers actually get pay raises. I think that has been a problem for years and I’d like to see that changed,” Lucas said.
The mayor says under the city council’s plan, the police will actually get a $3 million increase in funding.
“This, as the lawyers noted, is not about defunding," Lucas said. "It’s about how do we make sure we’re increasing, but increasing in areas that are taxpayers have consistently asked us to do. 911 dispatchers, more officers, pay raises for our rank and file personnel."
Testimony from KCPD’s budget officer, Kristine Reiter, paints a much more dire picture.
Reiter testified that by the end of 2021, the department will run out of money and be forced to lay off 1,000 employees including both officers and civilians, and close two urban core patrol divisions.
“Totally inaccurate,” Lucas said. “We’ve now heard I think three different numbers of how many officers would be laid off. It was 400 a few weeks ago, then it was 500. The first time I’ve heard today is 1,000.”
The police board’s attorney Pat McInerney says if the city follows their own laws and ordinances, the cuts will happen.
He’s confident the judge will side with the police board.
“The police department and the board are trying to make sure that the city is safe and that we maintain the current force strength in the department is dedicated to doing its job,” McInerney said.
The mayor says even if the litigation is not over by the end of the year, the police board, which he’s a member of, and the city council, would never let any cuts happen.
“We consistently have said that we will make sure that we take care of this department and that’s what this contract is about. This is not moving the money to some pie in the sky plan that’s to fund the Quinton Lucas Maserati. Instead, it’s actually making sure that we are taking care of core concerns, and importantly that the city of Kansas City Missouri knows where the moneys going. That if we give $3 million for a new recruiting class, we make sure that $3 million that goes to that,” Lucas said.
