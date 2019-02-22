KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A Wyandotte County judge has dismissed the charges against three men in the death of a young boy who died riding a water slide in Kansas City, Kansas.
In 2016, Caleb Thomas Schwab, the second oldest son of Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab, was killed while riding the world’s tallest water slide, Verrückt, at Schlitterbahn Waterpark.
Park owner Jeff Henry and designer John Schooley were charged with second-degree murder, while Director of Operations Tyler Miles was charged with reckless involuntary manslaughter.
During a motion hearing to dismiss the criminal charges Friday morning, Judge Robert Burns said the Kansas Attorney General’s office had abused a grand jury to get the indictments against the three men.
Miles has also been charged for lying to authorities and concealing evidence from investigators dropped back in November last year.
The first verdict in the case was ruled on in October when maintenance employees David Hughes and John Zalsman were found not guilty of obstructing an investigation into Schwab's death.
On Friday afternoon, Schlitterbahn released the following statement: "We welcome today’s decision which dismissed the charges against all defendants. We are thankful for all the support and encouragement we’ve received."
