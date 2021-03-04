CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Prosecutors on Thursday agreed to drop two lesser charges against Kylr Yust, the man accused of murdering two area young women.

The charges dropped were two felony counts of abandonment of a corpse. Yust remains charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder in Cass County.

The measure came during a multi-day motions hearing. The defense's motion to change the judge in the case was denied Wednesday. Yust is scheduled to also be in court Friday for continued motions hearings.

Yust is charged in the deaths of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky and 21-year-old Jessica Runions.

Kopetsky disappeared in 2007 after least being seen on video surveillance at Belton High School. Phone records showed that Yust called her one minute after she left the school.

Kopetsky had previously filed a restraining order against Yust because she said he had kidnapped and attacked her. Her family long suspected Yust.

In September of 2016, witnesses say Jessica Runions left a party with Yust. The vehicle she drove away with him that night was found burned and she was missing.

In April 2017, a mushroom hunter found both Kopetsky and Runions’ remains together in the woods near 233rd and Y Highway in Cass County. Prosecutors subsequently charged Yust with first-degree murder in the women's deaths.

Yust's jury trial is scheduled to begin April 5, although that date could change.