JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A Johnson County judge has denied a motion requested by the man who got a hard 50 prison sentence for killing Ali Kemp at a Leawood pool back in 2002.
According to a nearly 90-page motion, Benjamin Appleby and his attorneys argued that his sentence under the Kansas Hard 50 law is illegal and must be thrown out.
He said because the factors that led to his hard 50 were decided by a judge and not a jury, as required by an earlier U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Kansas law automatically required his sentence be modified.
Prosecutors argued that state law doesn't apply to Appleby’s case and the hard 50 should stand.
On Thursday, the judge denied Appleby’s motion and stated that his argument is not applicable.
Detectives who were on the case, along with family friends and Ali Kemp’s father, were all in the courtroom today.
According to Roger Kemp, he’s just thankful the sentence was upheld.
“That’s what we need in our society,” he said. “We can’t let Benjamin Appleby back out on the streets. He’s caused nothing but hurt, pain, suffering, and tragedy to so many that he’s touched, and death in Ali’s case.”
The hard 50 prison sentence means Appleby will serve 50 years in prison with no chance for parole until 2054.
Appleby has 14 days to appeal.
