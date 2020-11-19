SKIDMORE, MO (KCTV) -- A U.S. district judge has delayed the execution of Lisa Montgomery.

Montgomery was sentenced to death for brutally murdering a young mother who was eight months pregnant in Skidmore, Missouri in 2004.

Judge Moss’s order blocks the government from performing an execution before Dec. 31. Montgomery’s execution date was previously December 8.

Her lawyers released the following statement:

“The district court’s ruling gives Lisa Montgomery a meaningful opportunity to prepare and present a clemency application after her attorneys recover from COVID. Mrs. Montgomery’s case presents compelling grounds for clemency, including her history as a victim of gang rape, incest, and child sex trafficking, as well as her severe mental illness. She will now have the opportunity to present this evidence to the President with a request that he commute her sentence to life imprisonment.”

Bobbie Jo Stinnett was strangled. Montgomery performed a crude c-section with a kitchen knife. Investigators on the case believe Stinnett was alive when her baby was cut out of her.

The child survived and is now 15-years-old.

KCTV5 has been reviewing the case with former investigators. At least one doesn’t buy Montgomery didn’t know right from wrong at the time of the killings.

Current Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong says this case haunts him to this day.

Strong played a key role in tracking down the infant and took Montgomery’s confession.