KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The NBA has apologized to China after one of their owners tweeted about his support for Hong Kong protesters.
However, a Missouri legislator is strongly against the NBA apologizing and is making his feelings known about his support for the protesters.
On Oct. 4, Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted, “Fight for freedom. Stand with Hong Kong,” in support of the protesters in Hong Kong. The tweet has since been deleted, but has led members of the NBA to apologize.
“We are not apologizing for Daryl exercising his freedom of expansion,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley feels otherwise, which is the reason he sent a message directly to Commissioner Silver.
“Unbelievable that the NBA -- based in this county, and basketball was invented in this country for heaven's sake -- is apologizing to China," he said. "Why? While China is trying to suppress these peaceful protesters in Hong Kong?"
However, Chinese fans who see the protesters as violent were furious with the comments. Since more Morey’s tweet, China’s state media has announced it will cut off broadcasting all NBA preseason games.
Politicians from both parties are speaking out against the NBA, including Democratic U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer. He tweeted, “I stand with Americans who want to voice their support for the people of Hong Kong.
Senator Hawley also took to Twitter on numerous occasions, including yesterday, saying in part, “Now they’re trying to censor Americans and stop us from speaking out. I will travel to Hong Kong myself to learn the latest on the ground and report the facts.”
“I think it’s time for me to see for myself the facts on the ground, to see what the situation is and to be able to bring back and report the facts,” Hawley said. “Because we know that China is now trying to censor Americans from actually talking about what’s going on over there. So, I’m not going to put up with that. I’m going to go myself.”
Senator Hawley could not discuss the exact time that he would be going to Hong Kong, but he said it will be very soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.