JOPLIN, MO (KCTV) -- A death investigation is underway after police found a man dead in a freezer on Tuesday.
Police were conducting a neighborhood canvass on Monday regarding an arson investigation that took place in the 2600 block of South New Hampshire Avenue. During the canvass, police said information was brought forward that a deceased person was inside home a block away.
A search warrant was issued the following day and that was when the man's body was discovered inside the home. An autopsy is being scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.
The man's identity has not been released.
If you have any information or tips about this investigation you are asked to contact Sgt. Wolf at 417-623-3131 x881 or awolf@joplinmo.org.
