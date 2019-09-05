JOPLIN, MO (KCTV) -- A Joplin High School student has died after football practice on Wednesday.
The team was inside the school's gym because of the heat outside.
That's where 16-year-old Kadin Roberts-Day collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. The sophomore was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Messages of support have been pouring in from residents, fellow athletes and neighboring school districts.
"Coach Jasper and his coaching staff, his teammates, fellow teachers and students at Joplin Schools remember Kadin as an extremely personable and caring student," Superintendent Melinda Moss said.
The school has counseling services available to any student who might need help this week.
The district has received multiple calls from surrounding districts who want to help out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.