KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Officials from Johnson and Wyandotte Counties in Kansas and Jackson County, Missouri announced their plans to reopen their counties during a news conference Friday morning.

The plan for all three counties is to begin lifting stay-home restrictions on May 11. The openings will be done in phases.

Wyandotte County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Greiner said that he believes the Kansas City metro area has passed the “peak of the curve” in terms of virus spread, but he also acknowledged that they are aware of spikes reoccurring and are developing contingencies for those.

“The important thing is keeping people safe,” Greiner said. “Data will be crucial. Testing will be crucial. Contact tracing.”

Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of the Johnson County Health Department, noted how important communication between the counties were to the success of the reopen.

“We do not have walls around our cities. We don’t have walls around our counties,” he said.

Jackson County Executive Frank White said the county, which had planned to stay under the stay-at-home orders until May 15, would have a survey online to get feedback on the revised plan.

Noticeably absent during Friday’s briefing was Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas. Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey said the counties were not trying to exclude KC but also noted that they were not aware ahead of time of Lucas’ Wednesday announcement of his 10-10-10 reopening plan for the city.

White concurred, saying the announcement by Lucas “caught everyone off guard” and that picking a date with the rest of the counties would cut down on confusion around the area.

On Thursday, Johnson County and Wyandotte County announced their plans to extend their stay home orders to May 11.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly rolled out her state-wide re-opening plan on Thursday.