JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday voted to recognize Juneteenth as an official observed holiday.
The unanimous vote, 7-0, comes four months after President Joe Biden signed a bill designating June 19 as an observed federal holiday. That date is now recognized as a standard, fixed holiday for Johnson County government workers starting next year and all subsequent years.
“By observing Juneteenth as a standard holiday, we are making clear to our community and our workforce that we understand and value the meaning of Juneteenth,” said County Commission Chairman Ed Eilert. “We also hope it will grow awareness for those not familiar with the holiday and its significance.”
Juneteenth recognizes the date in 1865 that federal troops delivered the news of freedom to 250 enslaved people in Texas. The Emancipation Proclamation, outlawing slavery in the United States, had been signed by President Abraham Lincoln two years earlier, but the Civil War did not end until 1865.
Texas was the most remote state reached by Union troops who were delivering the news across the nation, so it was the last state to receive the news of freedom following the Confederate defeat over two months earlier.
“We recognize the value of diversity in our community,” said Johnson County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson. “Elevating this day for our workforce is a step in the right direction of being a welcoming and inclusive organization. It will be beneficial in recruiting and retaining employees, which ultimately benefits all of Johnson County.”
