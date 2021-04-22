JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will vote on whether to end the mask mandate for the county next week.

The item is expected to appear on the April 29 agenda next week.

The current order expires on the last day of April.

Members of the commission met to discuss the matter on Thursday.

Johnson County Board Chairman Ed Eilert expressed support for wanting to remove the mandate and make it a recommendation instead.

