JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will vote on whether to end the mask mandate for the county next week.
The item is expected to appear on the April 29 agenda next week.
The current order expires on the last day of April.
Members of the commission met to discuss the matter on Thursday.
Johnson County Board Chairman Ed Eilert expressed support for wanting to remove the mandate and make it a recommendation instead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.