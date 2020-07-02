JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Residents in Johnson County will follow Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order requiring people to wear masks in public spaces.
The county’s Board of Commissioners decided that with a 4-2 vote on Thursday afternoon.
Some of the commissioners hadn’t fully read the order before casting their votes. Chairman Ed Eliert made sure to point that out when he spoke to KCTV5 after the vote.
He said the commissioners got Governor Kelly’s order just a few minutes before their meeting began.
Kelly’s five-page mandate ordering citizens to wear masks in public spaces wasn’t in the hands of county commissioners before Mike Brown called for a special meeting.
“That was my concern about having this meeting today,” Eliert said. “It was that we were asked to make decisions before we had a chance to observe the order.”
In a 4-2 vote with one abstaining, commissioners relied on comments from health officials and the public to cast their votes.
This is not the last time the commissioners will talk about the mask order. The motion specifically stated the commissioners will address their concerns and possible modifications at next Thursday’s meeting.
