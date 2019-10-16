MISSION HILLS, KS (KCTV) -- Longtime Senator Pat Roberts is not running for re-election. Wednesday, Johnson County State Senator Barbara Bollier announced her candidacy. Just last year she switched from a Republican to a Democrat.
She joins a race that includes a number of prominent names, such as former US Attorney Barry Grissom on the Democratic side and Republicans Congressman Roger Marshall, Kris Kobach and State Senator Susan Wagle.
Bollier launched her US Senate campaign Wednesday morning, fielding questions from her home in Mission Hills. The state senator and former anesthesiologist says she wants to make health care a priority in 2020.
“Healthcare is one of my top priorities. In Kansas, healthcare is a priority because it's unaffordable and inaccessible,” Bollier said.
Bollier was a Republican until December of last year and is running as a Democrat. She hopes having experience within both parties will appeal to Kansans with diverse views.
“One of the reasons I'm running is to work across borders, Democrat or Republican, rural and urban, or differences in ideology,” Bollier said.
Bollier's announcement comes as candidates are competing for campaign funds.
Roger Marshall declared a whopping $1.9 million in cash on hand with Susan Wagle raising nearly half a million and Kris Kobach trailing at $198,000. Though when we spoke to the former Kansas Secretary of State, he said his fundraising was right on track.
“More important than the dollar total was the number of contributors that he had,” Kobach said.
That number topped 1,400 individual donors.
“In the primary, voters want to see someone who has a conservative record,” Kobach said.
The Kansas race is one of just a handful of contested senate seats in 2020. The race will come with intense national attention as frontrunners emerge.
