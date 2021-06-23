JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy has died of cancer.
Blake Lindbloom spent the past five years as a deputy in the Johnson County Sheriff's Office after 11 years with the Northwest Consolidated Fire District.
He started as a volunteer firefighter in 2005 and joined the sheriff's office in 2015.
"He will be forever remembered and loved by his law enforcement brothers and sisters," the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Please keep his family in your prayers. Thank you for your service to our community Deputy! It was an honor to serve with you."
A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family.
