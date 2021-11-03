OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Hot-button national debates about masks and racial equity figured into a lot of votes for school board candidates in Johnson County.
Voter turnout for Tuesday’s local elections there was higher than usual.
As of Wednesday evening, there were more than 110,000 ballots counted. That’s nearly 25% of registered voters in Johnson County. In the previous two local elections, 2019 and 2017, the turnout was 17%.
“Turnout in local elections is usually in the single digits to teens,” said UMKC political science professor T Beth Vonnahme. “So the fact that Johnson County normally gets 17% is actually quite good. A 25% turnout is a rather large jump.”
She attributed that to a variety of factors, including the Overland Park mayor’s race and some city council races in the county, but she said the school board races definitely played a role.
“It’s happening across the country where school boards have faced, over the last year and a half, questions and difficult decisions about mask mandates, about curriculum concerns and we see those playing out in the election contests,” said Vonnahme.
It’s hard to think of an urban or suburban school district in the metro that didn’t have protests over mask mandates.
At one Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education meeting, people banged on windows from outside.
At one Blue Valley meeting related to masks, a meeting had to be rescheduled to online only when a man refused to follow the district’s mask policy and was escorted out by police.
In Olathe, board members were shouted at after a vote.
Vonnahme said it’s been a while since local school board races have been so tied to national hot-button issues. This year the two topics were mask mandates and curriculum surrounding racial equity.
“If I go back 20 or 30 years, there were a lot of examples when there were debates about evolution and creationism being taught in schools,” she said, thinking back for a comparable moment.
National issues more typically, though still not routinely, figure into local elections for positions like city council or mayor, she noted. One recent example she recalled is when the topic of immigration figured into elections in cities commonly called “sanctuary cities.”
Also unusual for school board races is the involvement of national political action committees. It’s not out of the ordinary for mayoral races or amendment or referendum ballot measures, she said, but it’s rare to see it play out in school board races like it has this year with a PAC whose main focus is opposing to “critical race theory,” a college-level approach to understanding structural racial inequality that education officials say is not being taught on the elementary or secondary levels.
“Particularly to have school board elections so targeted in this manner, on one particular issue, is unusual” Vonnahme said.
Locally, candidates campaigning against certain styles of race-related curriculum also campaigned against mask mandates — common thread: parental choice. But for some, the mask piece was the main component.
“The financial backing is coming from an organization that is more concerned about the curriculum issues than they are the mask mandates. But I think the interest in the school board election and the motivations for challengers were likely both,” Vonnahme clarified.
The appeal of those positions varied by district.
In Shawnee Mission, all three winners supported mask mandates.
In Olathe, it was the opposite.
In Blue Valley, two of the three winning candidates were anti-mask-mandate. The only supporter who won was on the ballot opposite pediatrician Christine White, who came under fire professionally for her stance and dropped out. Even out of the race, she received more than 46% of the votes.
All the results in Johnson County are still considered unofficial because mail-in ballots have to be postmarked by Election Day but can arrive in the mail as late as Friday. One Olathe School Board race was separated by only 32 votes Tuesday night. That gap narrowed to 24 votes by the end of business Wednesday. The election board will publish updated numbers each day at 5 p.m.
The final results will be certified next week after provisional ballots are considered.
