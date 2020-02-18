JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - During the weekdays, Tim Karrick works for a water utility company in Johnson County, but on the weekends, he works at a faster pace.
“It keeps me, keeps me occupied and keeps my basic metabolism going,” local race car driver Karrick said.
Karrick grew up racing on dirt and asphalt against many local drivers including, NASCAR driver and Kansas native, Clint Bowyer.
That’s the reason why on Monday, he had his eyes on number 14.
“I was watching it just to hopefully bowyer could get his first Daytona 500 win,” Karrick said.
But what he ended up seeing was one of the scariest accidents in NASCAR, involving driver Ryan Newman.
“I really thought Newman was going to win the thing and ended up taking a turn, pushed the wrong way and he went head on into the wall,” Karrick said.
An accident Karrick says was similar to the one that took the life of Dale Earnhardt Sr. at Daytona back in 2001. That crash resulted in a number of safety upgrades by NASCAR, some Karrick believes saved Newman.
“They’ve done a masterful job on making those cars safer along with the stands, along with the seats and all the padding in them,” Karrick said.
But the incident also reminded him of his own accident at Lakeside Speedway in 2016.
“I ended up climbing the wall and going back out into the oncoming racers who ended up breaking my halo bar,” Karrick said.
The accident resulted in a concussion, but it’s a scary moment he’ll never forget, one that makes him sympathize for his brothers and sisters who race around the world.
“Everybody in our racing community, there was forty drivers in the Daytona 500, I bet I’ve seen half the tweets last night, everybody praying for Ryan Newman,” Karrick said.
KCTV5 News reached out to the Kansas Speedway about the changes NASCAR has made regarding safety over the years. They said to contact NASCAR, who has yet to return our phone call.
