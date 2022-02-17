JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County says they are still working on treating roads and walkways.
They provided the following update on how things are going.
"Public Works crews started 12-hour shifts last night, starting at 6:30 p.m," they said. "Sleet started on the northwest side of the county after 3 a.m., today. Crews began treating unincorporated roads to clear the freezing precipitation. Efforts are now focused on snow removal."
"We encourage residents to avoid driving during the storm," they said. "It will take some time to clear the roadways, and the reduced traffic allows Public Works to move more quickly, helping everyone stay safe."
County grounds crews are addressing removing the snow at county buildings.
"Johnson County Emergency Management . . . is working closely with the National Weather Service to stay up to date on conditions," the county said. "Emergency Management is meeting regularly with Johnson County leaders to keep them informed as they make decisions about weather-related impacts to programs, services and facilities."
The county provided the following list of closures, cancellations and delays:
- NEW: Johnson County Library: Libraries are closed today.
- NEW: RideKC: The 510 (K-10 Connector) is suspended due to weather conditions, and the fact that all three campus locations are closed. Road conditions will continue to be reassessed throughout the day. Visit RideKC.org for a complete list of impacts.
- NEW: Johnson County Park and Recreation District: All JCPRD parks, except Meadowbrook Park and the Heritage Park Off-Leash Area are closed. For a complete list of cancellations/closures, visit JCPRD.com/696/Rainouts-Temporary-Closures. When park roads are closed for safety reasons, pedestrian access to parks is still available.
- NEW: Johnson County Department of Health and Environment: Prenatal clinic appointments are cancelled for today, Feb. 17. All other services in Mission and Olathe locations are closed as of noon, today.
- Johnson County Aging and Human Services: Catch-a-Ride services and Home-Delivered Meals are canceled today, Feb. 17. The nutrition centers (congregate sites) are also closed.
- Johnson County Mental Health Center: Transportation services are cancelled for today, Feb. 17. Road conditions will be monitored and reevaluated for Friday service.
- Johnson County District Court: The courthouse remains open today. Limited staff are available in the building.
Also, the county notes: "Limited staff is available in Johnson County offices today, due to the winter weather. Longer wait times for some services can be expected. Check department webpages or call ahead for additional information. All Johnson County emergency and essential services continue to be provided to the public."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.