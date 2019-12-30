OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Two people have serious injuries after a crash in Johnson County.
Johnson County crews were called to Foster and Metcalf around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Johnson County dispatch confirmed to KCTV5 News that two people were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries following the crash.
Traffic is backed up in the area.
