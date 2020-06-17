JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Johnson County Old Settlers 2020 event has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
The Johnson County Old Settlers event was scheduled for September 10, 11 and 12.
The Johnson County Old Settlers Association, the City of Olathe and the County Emergency Management staff announced their decision on their Facebook page Wednesday.
Johnson County Old Settlers President Brett Hall said this is the second time in the 122-year history of the event that they have had to cancel.
The Prairie Village Jazz Festival that was scheduled for September 11, 2020 has also been canceled.
“Though our event is held outdoors, the intimate nature of Harmon Park is what makes the Jazz Festival both a world-class music event and, in the age of Covid-19, a safety concern for our volunteers, performers, and our diverse audience. Because there are so many unknowns at this time, including public health and performer, vendor and sponsor availability, our planning committee and the Prairie Village City Council unanimously agreed this week to postpone the event until September 11, 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.