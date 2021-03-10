Johnson County Old Settlers event canceled due to downtown construction

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Old Settlers event will not be held this year due to the construction of the new county courthouse in downtown Olathe.
According to a letter penned on behalf of the Johnson County Old Settlers Association, the "difficult decision" was made after looking at all the construction that will be occurring in the downtown area.
They said they look forward to holding the event in 2022.
According to a page about the courthouse project, "The new Johnson County Courthouse is across Santa Fe Street north of the existing courthouse and west of Olathe City Hall. The address is 150 W. Santa Fe St."
The full text of the letter says:
"On behalf of the Johnson County Old Settlers Associated we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Johnson County Old Settlers event for 2021.
We came to this difficult decision because of the construction being done in the downtown area. After looking over the plans for the demolition of the old courthouse and the time line of its completion and the building of the apartments in the location where the Library was, we felt we could not proceed with this years' Old Settlers event.
This is an event we start planning months in advance, and not knowing for sure if everything would be completed to the point of being able to hold the event in the manner that is expected we have to make that decision. This is an event our community looks forward to every year. We pride ourselves in putting on a safe and enjoyable event and we felt that by proceeding we could not guarantee having anything close to what is expected. We all take such pride and enjoyment over those three days when we see so many families and friends together enjoying "Old Settlers" that we don't want to disappoint anyone.
We want to thank all the thousands of people that come out and support Johnson County Old Settler each and every year. This is only the third time in the 123-year history of Johnson County Old Settlers that this has had to happen. We will miss all of you this year!
We are looking forward to having an amazing 2022 event!"
