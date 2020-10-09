WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) -- Johnson County, Missouri is reinstating a mask order after a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The county had rescinded their previous order just two weeks ago.
Right now, the state of Missouri has Johnson County designated as a potential COVID-19 hotspot. That announcement came down from the state Wednesday, the same day the county announced a new mask order.
In downtown Warrensburg you’ll see a mix of people who are masked and unmasked. Some businesses require them and some do not.
Samantha Crouch, who owns Cruze Boutique and Studio, only opened her boutique a week ago and that was shortly after the county’s mask order was lifted.
She was happy she didn’t have to enforce mask wearing.
“I personally feel like at some point we’re probably all going to get it,” he said.
Come Monday, she’ll follow the county’s reinstated guidelines.
“I think the back-and-forth is getting a little confusing,” she said.
She added, “I feel like in times of uncertainty we have to be really flexible and be kind and mindful of our own beliefs, but other peoples and ideas as well.”
Across the street, one video game store never stopped requiring masks.
“I just feel like it’s the right move to make everybody have to do it, so it puts everybody at ease walking in here,” said Nolan Ellis, who owns Rock N' Sports Entertainment.
Nolan Ellis said he gets one or two customers a day who are angry about being told to wear one. Come Monday, he won’t have to be the bad guy anymore.
“For me, it makes it easier for them when they come into the door without a mask that I can have a pretty quick reply that, ‘Johnson County has issued a mandate now. We have a required mask order here.’”
If you look at the number of COVID-19 cases in September, you’ll see there’s more than any other month and a sharp increase.
County health official attribute that to schools starting up and college students returning to town.
However, the county let the previous mask order expire Sept. 13.
“We did start seeing our numbers continue to rise,” said Kerri Lewis with Johnson County, Missouri Community Health Services. “It became more community spread.”
Lewis said the community became lax with mask wearing despite a continued public health advisory.
So, the new mask order is indefinite.
“We continue to see anywhere from six to 30 in a day, so the concern is that we haven’t slowed it enough,” she said.
County health officials report 14 COVID deaths countywide. The most recent eight in the last two weeks were at long term health facilities.
There are more than 270 active cases right now and ER visits from COVID patients continue to be a concern.
