JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A Johnson County man is facing multiple criminal charges after authorities say he sexually abused a child under the age of 14 for years.
Prosecutors say that 51-year-old Ronald DeJohnette Jr. sexually abused the child between August 2016 and February of 2020.
DeJohnette faces three charges, including rape of a child under the age of 14, aggravated indecent liberties and aggravated criminal sodomy.
His bond was set at $500,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with children and to surrender his passport.
