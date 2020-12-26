OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A Johnson County, KS man has been charged with attempted capital murder and aggravated assault of a police officer in Overland Park.
Chaz Lawrence, 30, was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Friday morning.
Online court documents say he has been charged with attempted capital murder, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, burglary and one count of firearm possession by a felon.
The exchange of gunfire happened Friday morning, Overland Park police say.
On Christmas morning, officers went to the 9200 block of Metcalf Ave. when a commercial burglary alarm when off.
When officers arrived, they did find evidence that a burglary had happened at the business there. Officers then secured the perimeter and searched the area.
During their search, a male suspect tried to run away and officers began running after the suspect.
The suspect then turned and shot at officers just after 4 a.m. The officers did return fire.
No officers were injured.
He will be arraigned in court on Dec. 28.
