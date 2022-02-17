OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Facing a recent drop in COVID infections, Johnson County leaders on Thursday morning voted to lift the countywide mask mandate for children in schools up to sixth grade.
The motion passed the Johnson County Board of Commissioners by a vote of 6-1 following almost an hour and a half of discussion and public comment.
The move comes the same week many Kansas City area school districts lifted their own mask mandates. Shawnee Mission School District's school board had voted Monday to go mask-optional, but kept a mask mandate for grades up to sixth to stay in line with county orders. With Thursday's county vote, Shawnee Mission is now free to lift that final mandate.
Blue Valley is another Johnson County school district that voted this week to lift its mask mandate, allowing students and staff to go mask-optional in a vote Monday night.
Johnson County Health Director Sanmi Areola testified in front of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners that the number of new COVID infections is decreasing, and vaccinations rates are good across the county, although it would be better if they were higher, he said.
The county continues to encourage people to wear masks of their own accord and get vaccinated to avoid severe illness from COVID-19, the health director said.
