JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County commissioners on Thursday morning lifted the county's mask mandate by a vote of 5-1, in a move that takes effect this Saturday.

The commission approved the measure following almost two hours of public input and discussion among the county officials. The county's new health order, starting May 1, still strongly recommends that residents wear masks, socially distance and get vaccinated, but it no longer requires masks in indoor public spaces.

County officials had similar discussions last month concerning the mandate, which has lasted throughout most of the pandemic, before extending Johnson County's mask mandate by a month. 

