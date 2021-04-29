JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County commissioners on Thursday morning lifted the county's mask mandate by a vote of 5-1, in a move that takes effect this Saturday.
The commission approved the measure following almost two hours of public input and discussion among the county officials. The county's new health order, starting May 1, still strongly recommends that residents wear masks, socially distance and get vaccinated, but it no longer requires masks in indoor public spaces.
County officials had similar discussions last month concerning the mandate, which has lasted throughout most of the pandemic, before extending Johnson County's mask mandate by a month.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.