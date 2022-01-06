OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Board of Commissioners meeting is expected to last several hours, as county leaders decide whether to change COVID mitigation measures, including possibly reinstating a mask mandate.
County ordinances right now only require students grades 6 and under to wear masks inside school buildings. Local government officials have come under pressure to extend that to all county schools regardless of grade level, or possibly even reinstitute the countywide public mask mandate that was lifted last year while the COVID-19 pandemic waned.
The meeting began at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and is being livestreamed on the KCTV5 webpage and on the KCTV5 Facebook page.
Almost 50 people signed up to give public comment at the meeting, and each person is given two minutes to address the commissioners. A large majority pleaded with county leaders to reinstitute a countywide mask mandate, but a vocal minority also spoke up, saying they felt a mask mandate was not needed.
Johnson County Health Department officials started the meeting by giving an overview of current case count, which showed a sharp spike of cases into January, with a percent positivity rate at 22 percent, the highest the county has recorded during the entire pandemic.
On Wednesday, the county surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths.
Commissioners said they have received several letters from local mayors asking for help, whether in the form of masking, testing or dissemination of public information.
Five out of six school districts in Johnson County have initiated mitigation efforts. Shawnee Mission School District announced earlier this week that in addition to elementary students, it would start requiring masking for those in middle schools and high schools.
"It's tough for me to imagine how we can keep schools open without wearing masks," said Dr. Sanmi Areola, Johnson County health director.
